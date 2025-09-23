Customs raid Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's homes in luxury car smuggling case The residences of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Thevara and Dulquer Salmaan in Panampilly Nagar, were among nearly 30 locations raided by Customs.

New Delhi:

Customs officials have launched 'Operation Numkhoor', a major crackdown across Kerala targeting the illegal import and resale of luxury vehicles and several Malayalam film actors are under the scanner. The residences of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Thevara and Dulquer Salmaan in Panampilly Nagar, were among nearly 30 locations raided. Authorities also searched Prithviraj’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, though no suspect vehicles were found there.

The probe focuses on vehicles reportedly brought into India from Bhutan using fake registrations to avoid tax liabilities. Officials allege that after auctioning certain high-end vehicles (including ones decommissioned by the Bhutan Army) in Bhutan, smugglers used false registration documents, often registering them first in states like Himachal Pradesh, before distributing them for resale in Kerala under ‘KL’ registration plates.

Customs Preventive Wing, aided by the Motor Vehicles Department, is examining ownership documents of several vehicles linked to the locations under raid. So far, about 15 violations have been flagged, and authorities say the probe involves a network of dealers, agents, and potential consumers spread across multiple districts, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

Despite the high-profile nature of the raids, both Prithviraj and Dulquer are reported to be cooperating with investigators. No formal charges have been announced yet, and the investigation is still underway.

