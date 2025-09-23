71st National Film Awards: When and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and others? Several actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and Mohanlal will be honoured at 71st National Film Awards. Know when and where to watch.

New Delhi:

The spotlight turns to Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today as the 71st National Film Awards will be formally presented shortly, celebrating the best of Indian cinema from 2023. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

This year’s awards mark a particularly memorable moment for Bollywood and regional cinema alike. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will share the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey. Khan has been recognised for his role in the blockbuster Jawan, while Massey’s career-defining performance in 12th Fail has earned him joint honours. In the women’s category, Rani Mukerji will receive the Best Actress award for her powerful portrayal in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Mohanlal to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The evening will also pay tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most enduring figures. Malayalam legend Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest recognition in film, for his outstanding contribution to the industry spanning more than four decades.

Winners list was announced in August

The winners were first announced on August 1, but the official ceremony comes today, delayed as the National Film Awards continue to run two years behind schedule due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can you watch it live?

The event will be broadcast live on DD News Channel starting at 3 p.m. You can watch it live at home on TV or on the channel's YouTube channel.

71st National Film Awards Winners

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Hindi Film – Kathal

Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

Best Kannada Film – The Ray of Hope

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao (for Jawan Ke Chaleya)

Best Male Playback Singer – PVNS Rohit (Baby, Telugu)

Best Cinematography – The Kerala Story

Best Choreography – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindora Baje Re)

Best Makeup and Costume Designer – Sam Bahadur

Special Mention – Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) MR Rajakrishnan

Best Sound Design – Animal (Hindi)

Best Director – The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)

Best Popular Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Gujarati Film – Vaash

Best Tamil Feature Film – Parking

This event will be very special for Shah Rukh Khan, as he has been working in films for three and a half decades, but this is his first National Award.

