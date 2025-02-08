Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light and Citadel: Honey Bunny fail to win at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Indian nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. At the same time, the Cannes Grand Prix 2024 winner 'All We Imagine As Light' was also included in the film section at the Cannes Film Festival. However, both films have missed out on getting the Critics Choice Award 2025.

Who won?

After getting nominated for the Critics Choice Award, Indian audiences were waiting for Payal Kapadia's film to get the award. At the same time, expectations were also high for 'Citadel'. But, there has been disappointment from both. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' lost to Emilia Perez at the Critics Choice Award, while Citadel: Honey Bunny missed out to Squid Game.

'Emilia Perez' dominates the Oscars

'All We Imagine As Light' has won two awards at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. However, it missed out on the Critics Choice Award. The film lost to 'Emilia Perez'. The Spanish language crime musical film 'Emilia Perez' recently created history by securing 13 nominations at the Oscar 2025 Awards. It has become the film with the most nominations at the Academy Awards in a non-English language film so far.

Major winners at Critics Choice Award 2025

The film 'All We Imagine As Light' has gained international popularity. It is the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2024. Talking about the Critics Choice Award, the winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor is Adrian Brody. He received this award for The Brutalist. American actress Demi Moore has been awarded the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress. She received this award for The Substance. The winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture is 'Anora'.

