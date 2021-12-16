Follow us on Image Source : WITTER/@KAREENAUPDATES Covid samples of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep sent for genome sequencing

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 this week, after they attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. Now, their COVID samples are being sent to Kasturba Hospital lab for genome sequencing. According to BMC, the reports for the same are expected to come in the next 4-5 days.

On December 14, Kareena, Amrita, Maheep and Seema tested positive for Covid19. Karan Johar had hosted the party at his house on December 8, which was attended by many stars including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor among others. The filmmaker had hosted the bash to celebrate 20 years of the cult-classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. It has come to the fore that Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan tested Covid positive first. She started to show some symptoms soon after the party. Her reports came positive on December 11.

On the same day, Kareena and Amrita also got tested and turned out positive. However, Karan has not contracted it. BMC has asked all the people who were in contact with them to get tested. BMC has also sealed the buildings of Kareena and Amrita.

The BMC team is trying to track down everyone present at the party. Recently, Kareena Kapoor's house help and Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for the virus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

BMC tested 110 people who had been in contact with people who tested COVID positive after Karan's get together. Speaking about it, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, "BMC has tested 110 people after some individuals who had attended the party at Karan Johar's residence came out Corona positive. All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative."