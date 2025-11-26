Constitution Day: 6 movies that are based on articles from Indian Constitution Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26. On this special occasion, let's have a look at films that mention the articles mentioned in out Indian Constitution.

Constitution holds the highest regard in the laws of each country as it protects the rights of every individual. Every year, November 26th is celebrated as Constitution Day in India to make people more aware of their rights and duties.

On this important occasion, let's have a look at some Bollywood films that have raised important issues like justice, equality, freedom of expression, discrimination and reservation to raise awareness among the audience.

Article 15

The film Article 15 was released in 2019, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film explores Article 15 through a rape case. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead role. For the unversed, Article 15 states that no citizen shall be discriminated against on the grounds only of religion, caste, sex, race, place of birth, or any of these.

Section 375

This film, directed by Ajay Bahl, was released in 2019. Starring Rahul Bhatt, Akshaye Khanna, and Richa Chadha, Section 375 is based on the section of the Indian Penal Code that deals with sexual offenses against women. This courtroom drama debates the misuse of the section.

Aarakshan

Released in 2011, this film featured actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Prakash Jha, Aarakshan is based on Article 16 of the Constitution. The film depicts the reservation system, which allows special provisions to ensure equality for socially backward classes.

Article 370

This film depicts the political scenario that unfolded after the government decided to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution. The film stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Irawati Harshe. It is based on the abrogation of Article 370 (the article granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir). Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film was released in 2024.

Newton

The film starring Rajkummar Rao, was released in 2017. Newton focuses on the right to vote, enshrined in the Constitution. In the film, Rajkummar Rao is tasked with administering voting rights in a Naxalite area and he even confronts security forces to ensure voting. Pankaj Tripathi delivers a stellar performance in the film.

Aligarh

The film Aligarh discusses Section 377, which was enacted to protect homosexual rights. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of a person from the LGBTQ community. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role.

