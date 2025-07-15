Comedian Samay Raina appears before NCW over objectionable content, issues written apology On Tuesday, popular comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy surrounding the offensive content allegedly disrespecting women.

New Delhi:

Famous stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women in Delhi in connection with the controversy surrounding the objectionable content allegedly disrespecting women. According to officials, Samay, who is known for his satirical style and online presence, was summoned by the NCW in connection with allegedly offensive and sexist content aired during his show 'India's Got Latent'.

For the unversed, Raina was also among the five social media influencers who appeared before the Supreme Court in a complaint seeking action against them for making fun of people with disabilities. Samay has submitted his statement in reacting to the allegations to the NCW officials. The National Commission for Women had issued the notice to Raina following public outrage over derogatory remarks against women by participants and hosts.

Samay Raina and others didn't attend the initial hearing on February 17

His appearance before the panel comes after repeated summons issued since February. Raina and others had skipped the initial hearing on February 17, citing travel and security constraints.

What is the India's Got Lalent controversy?

In June 2024, Samay Raina hosted a reality-comedy show called 'India's Got Latent' on YouTube, which questions talent within a dark-humour theme. This show gained a massive following on the internet, with some of its episodes crossing 40 million views on YouTube. The controversy started when some of the video clips went viral earlier this year, leading to a backlash for making light of rape and objectifying women.

Following this, a FIR was lodged by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and the NCW took suo motu cognisance of the issue. However, in February, the YouTube series was removed, and Raina apologised publicly for any unintentional harm he may have caused.

Raina mentioned his non-appearance in front of the commission as the basis for his announcement of a temporary break, and later launched an international comedy tour in the weeks that followed.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava gears up for its world TV premiere, know when and where to watch this action epic