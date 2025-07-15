Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava gears up for its world TV premiere, know when and where to watch this action epic Chhaava world TV premiere: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava' is all set for its world television premiere. Read further to know when and where you can watch this action historical epic.

New Delhi:

The Hindi-language film 'Chhaava' starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles is all set to have its world TV premiere next month. The Bollywood film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was initially released in theatres on February 14, 2025, and did a good business at the box office. According to industry tracker, the worldwide collection of Laxman Utekar's directorial stands at Rs 807.88 crore. Read on to find out when and where you can watch this film on TV.

When and where to watch Chhaava on TV?

Fans who couldn't catch this film in theatres, then there's no need to worry, as the makers of the film have announced its world television premiere date on Tuesday. The historical epic film 'Chhaava' will be broadcast on Star Gold on August 17, 2025, at 8 PM.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle to share this news. He shared a picture of promotional banners for the world television premiere of Chhaava. For the background music, he chose the song from the film 'Aaye Re Toofan', sung by AR Rahman, Vaishali Samant, Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

Check Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

The official X handle (formerly Twitter) Star Gold also shared the announcement video with the caption, "Aag hai woh, Aandhi hai woh, Veerta ka pramaan hai woh. Witness the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the World TV Premiere of Chhaava on 17th August, Sunday at 8 pm only on Star Gold."

For the unversed, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, and the music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Talking about its OTT streaming details, the historical action epic film is also available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix.

Also Read: Panchayat fame actor Aasif Khan hospitalised after heart attack, says 'Life is short'