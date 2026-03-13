Cocktail 2 release date: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika in poster; more details out with Dhurandhar 2 paid previews

New Delhi:

Maddock Films has announced the release date of Cocktail 2, featuring look-posters of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which has been in the making for a while now, will be released on June 19, 2026. If you are waiting for more details of the film, you will have to wait for the March 18 - Dhurandhar Part 2 paid preview date.

Cocktail 2 release date, first-look posters out

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters from Cocktail 2 have been released. The trio, in three separate posters, seem to be enjoying a fun road trip. However, what caught our attention was the caption. It read: "For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18." For those wondering more about the date, paid preview of Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on the said date. Which means, the first promo of the film will be released alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Take a look:

Cocktail 2 was wrapped in January 2026

On January 31, Cocktail 2 makers announced that the film's shooting has been wrapped. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Homi Adjania shared a cheerful photo from the sets as the team gathered to celebrate the completion of the shoot. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Homi Adajania were seen cutting a cake together. The image had the words, “#filmwrap Love you fools. Fun was had!" written on it. In the caption, the director wrote, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

Homi Adjania, who directed Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in 2012, is helming the sequel.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna slams circulation of leaked audio of her mother: 'Crosses a line that can't be ignored'