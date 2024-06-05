Cillian Murphy to reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Actor Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise his popular role of Tommy Shelby in the upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' film. Netflix on Wednesday took to its Instagram handle and officially announced the news and wrote, ''Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming soon, only on Netflix.'' Director Tom Harper, known for helming popular projects like Wild Rose, Heart of Stone, War and Peace, will be directing the upcoming film.

Excited to return as Tommy Shelby, Cillian said, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me...It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans."

"When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family - and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," director Tommy Harper said.

Earlier this year, speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, Variety reported.

Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

