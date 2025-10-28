Chiranjeevi files police complaint after deepfake videos go viral Deepfake videos of South superstar Chiranjeevi went viral on Tuesday. Now the Padma Vibhushan recipient has filed a police complaint.

New Delhi:

Deepfake videos have plagued film stars over the past few years. Several such videos of actors and actresses have surfaced, forcing the police to intervene. Now, a South superstar has also fallen victim to deepfake videos.

This superstar is none other than Chiranjeevi. It is reported that three videos of Chiranjeevi are going viral, created using AI and are highly obscene. A police complaint has also been filed regarding this.

Police filed a complaint yesterday

Police said on Monday that a case has been registered following a complaint by Telugu actor Chiranjeevi. The complaint alleges that some websites are using his name and image to circulate AI-generated deepfake and morphed videos containing obscene content. In the complaint, the actor stated that websites have hosted, published, and distributed AI-generated and morphed videos using his name, likeness, and image, falsely depicting him in obscene acts.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on October 25 under relevant sections of the IT Act, BNS, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

According to the actor's complaint, the AI-generated and deepfake videos recently being circulated by some websites are causing serious and irreparable damage to his hard-earned reputation. These videos are completely fake and created using artificial intelligence, and alter his facial features and personality into pornographic content. He said, these fabricated videos are being used to maliciously portray him in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill.

Actor requested an immediate investigation

The complainant further stated that the publication of the video is not an isolated act and that there is a pattern of organized and malicious conduct among these websites, where they cross-promote, repost, and mirror each other's content to increase reach and visibility. The actor requested an immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all individuals/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting, and dissemination of AI-generated content, and the blocking, removal, and removal of all such fabricated and obscene content from the internet, including all mirror and affiliated sites. The City Civil Court recently issued an interim order restraining various entities from using Chiranjeevi's name, image, and titles associated with him and his personality.

Also Read: When Aditi Rao Hydari took a jibe at Mallika Sherawat with 'steel in soul not silicon in chest' statement