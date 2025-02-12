Chinese animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ creates history at box office, earns this much in two weeks

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Know Chinese animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ collection here

The Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' has created such a history at the box office, that will be tough for other animated films to re-write. After its release on January 29, this film became the first non-Hollywood film to earn one billion dollars. With this, it also broke the record of China's highest-earning film.

The film has earned this much so far

According to Ma Yan Entertainment Data, 'Ne Zha 2' has crossed the 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 10,000 crore) mark so far. After this achievement, the film received the status of China's biggest box office hit. According to film critic Raymond Zhou, 'Ne Zha 2' is a film that has attracted audiences of all ages and has drawn everyone to the theatres.

Will also be released in America

This film has been released only in China for now and it is proving to be very successful there. The film is going to be released in America on February 14, for which there is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience. The international audience of the film is also eagerly waiting for it.

The first part was released in 2019

The first part of 'Ne Zha 2' was released in 2019, which was the first film of Chengdu Coco Cartoon Animation Studio. The first part also won the hearts of the audience due to its story and excellent animation. Now its sequel is having a monstrous run at the box office.

The film is based on supernatural power

'Ne Zha 2' is based on the film 'Investigator of the Gods'. It is the story of two friends, one of whom is born with supernatural power. 'Ne Zha 2' has once again proved that when the content is good, any film can achieve success at the box office.

