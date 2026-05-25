Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday faces backlash over Bharatanatyam performance | Watch

New Delhi:

Ananya Panday is facing criticism after a Bharatanatyam dance sequence from her recently released film, Chand Mera Dil, went viral on social media. In the short clip, the actress is seen performing a fusion of Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance styles while dressed in traditional attire.

The clip is going viral across social media platforms, and viewers have described her moves as 'robotic'. Meanwhile, others have labelled the performance a 'complete insult' to the dance form.

Social media reactions

Ananya Panday is facing severe trolling for her Bharatanatyam performance in Chand Mera Dil. A X user wrote, 'I have studied classical dance for over 10 years, and this is truly terrible. Even someone with absolutely no experience would say the same. It is a sheer insult to the dance form.'

A Reddit user commented, 'I don't know what dance form she is attempting, but it is certainly not Bharatanatyam.' Another user compared her to Sai Pallavi, writing, 'Watching Ananya's dance here reminds me of Sai Pallavi's exquisite dancing. It just goes to show how easily 'nepo kids' get everything handed to them.'

See the viral video here:

About Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, who previously directed Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film revolves around Arav and Chandni, played by Lakshya and Ananya Panday, and their love story. It has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza. Chand Mera Dil was released in theatres on May 22, 2026.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil is making a strong impression on audiences. The film's storyline and songs are being widely appreciated by the public. After a slow start, the film is now gradually gaining momentum. On its first Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore, marking its highest single-day collection within its opening three days. Prior to this, on Saturday, the film had earned Rs 3.75 crore. Consequently, the total collection for Chand Mera Dil over its first three days has reached Rs 11.10 crore.

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