Ghis Ghis Ghis out now: Akshay Kumar features in Bhojpuri song along with Akshara Singh | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film, Welcome to the Jungle, is slated for a theatrical release on June 26. All eyes are currently fixed on this multi-starrer movie. In connection with this, the highly anticipated Bhojpuri song from Welcome to the Jungle, titled Ghis Ghis Ghis, featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, has now been released. There was immense anticipation surrounding this particular track. The song, featuring both stars, is being received with great enthusiasm.

Fans are showering affectionate reactions on social media, praising the electrifying chemistry displayed by Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh in the Bhojpuri track Ghis Ghis Ghis.

Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh

The song is out now and is resonating well with the audience. Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh's Bhojpuri track has been vocally rendered by Supriya Pathak and Vikram Montrose, while the lyrics were penned by Abhinav Shekhar. In Ghis Ghis Ghis, Akshay and Akshara appear in a truly unique avatar.

Watch the song here:

It is worth noting that, a few days ago, Akshara Singh had shared a post regarding this on her social media account. In this instance, she addressed Akshay Kumar, saying, 'Step into the world of Bhojpuri for a bit; show us a dash of your signature flair and charisma, and shake a leg with me.' Responding to this, Akshay Kumar wrote, 'It's a deal, Akshara Singh ji.'

About Welcome to the Jungle

Notably, under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the film Welcome to the Jungle will feature a star-studded cast alongside Akshay Kumar, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan(Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji and Puneet Issar.

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

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