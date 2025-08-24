Captain Vijayakanth’s birth anniversary: From blockbuster films to politics, remembering Puratchi Kaalinjar Captain Vijayakanth may have passed away in 2023, but his legacy lives on through his iconic movies, larger-than-life roles, and a spirited political career.

New Delhi:

Captain Vijayakanth may have breathed his last in 2023, but the actor-politician has given several reasons to fans and others to remember him.

Fondly called Captain, the towering figure of the Tamil film industry had an illustrious career that featured films from different genres. Moreover, Captain Vijayakanth had a filmy political career too. Playing patriotic roles in movies earned the actor the label of 'Puratchi Kaalinjar' (revolutionary artist).

Vijayakanth’s early life and career beginnings

Born as Vijayraj Alagarswamy, Captain hailed from Madurai. While he acted mostly in the Tamil industry, his films were dubbed in Telugu and Hindi as well.

Vijayakanth started his career in 1979 with MA Kazha's 'Inikkum Ilamai'. However, he tasted fame with SA Chandrasekhar's 'Sattam Oru Iruttarai'. But do you know he was given the title of 'Captain' after his 100th film? Yes! After playing the lead role in 'Captain Prabhakaran', his fans presented him with the new name.

Vijayakanth, who received immense love even after playing villainous roles, entered the commercial field by playing the lead role in 1982 with 'Om Sakthi'. In 1984, he made a new record with 18 releases in a single year.

Captain Vijayakanth movies list & total films count

Captain Vijayakanth had a glorious career in Tamil cinema that spanned over three decades. He acted in 154 films in total, across multiple genres, such as patriotic dramas, action thrillers, family entertainers, and even experimental cinema.

Notable movies of Vijayakanth

Inikkum Ilamai (1979) – Debut film

Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981) – Breakthrough hit

Om Sakthi (1982) – First as commercial lead

Captain Prabhakaran (1991) – 100th film, earned him the title “Captain”

Annai Bhoomi 3D (1985) – Tamil cinema’s first 3D movie

Amman Kovil Kizhakkale (1986)

Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri (1987)

Chinna Gounder (1992) – Regarded as a classic

Sethupathi IPS (1994) – Cult cop film

Honest Raj (1994)

Ulaavuthurai (1999)

Vaanathai Pola (2000) – National Award-winning family drama

Narasimha (2001)

Thavasi (2001)

Ramana (2002) – Guest role, blockbuster

Vijayakanth’s movie stats

Total films: 154

Villain/supporting roles: ~15 (early years)

As lead actor: 135+

Record: 18 releases in 1984 alone

Languages: Primarily Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu & Hindi

Vijayakanth’s political journey and achievements

On September 14, 2005, Vijayakanth formed his political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Within just a year, he was considered an important leader in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and won one seat and 10 per cent of the votes. Eventually, his party contested without any alliance and proved its strength in the local body elections as well.

He ran in 41 constituencies in 2011 after joining forces with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He ran for and won 29 of the 41 seats. The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) lost seats to the DMDK that year.

The DMK formed alliances with the BJP and other smaller parties in the 2014 legislative election. He soon lost his position as the Tamil Nadu Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, though. In 2016, Vijayakanth suffered a crushing defeat and lost both his election seat and deposit.

Major awards and honours for Vijayakanth

Captain Vijayakanth won two Filmfare Best Actor awards and was awarded posthumously in January 2024 with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. Back in 1994, the last actor was honoured with the Tamil Nadu State Film Honorary Award. He was also awarded the prestigious Kalaimamani Award in 2001. In the same year, Vijayakanth received the Best Indian Citizen Award.

Also Read: Captain Prabhakaran re-released: Vijayakanth-Ramya Krishnan film returns to big screens, netizens praise it