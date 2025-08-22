Captain Prabhakaran re-released: Vijayakanth-Ramya Krishnan film returns to big screens, netizens praise it The Tamil-language film 'Captain Prabhakaran' featuring Vijayakanth and Ramya Krishnan has re-released in theatres on Friday, August 22, 2025, in around 500 screens across Tamil Nadu. Netizens praised the film's storyline and Vijayakanth's performance that still connects with today's audience.

The cult classic film 'Captain Prabhakaran', starring Vijayakanth and Ramya Krishnan, has returned to the big screens with its re-release on Friday, August 22, 2025. For the unversed, the 1991 Tamil-language film was re-released to mark the birth anniversary of Vijayakanth (which is on August 25, 2025).

Notably, the film has been digitally restored using modern 4K technology and is being screened in around 500 theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film was directed by RK Selvamani and features Mansoor Ali Khan, R Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Vijayakanth in the lead roles.

Captain Prabhakaran re-released in Tamil Nadu theatres

Taking to the Instagram, actor Mansoor Ali Khan shared the news of the Captain Prabhakaran's re-release on Thursday. The caption of the post reads, "Captain Prabhakaran Re-release in Kamala cinemas On August 22."

Netizens praise 'Captain Prabhakaran's re-release'

Netizens have taken to social media to praise the film, appreciating its powerful storyline and Vijayakanth’s performance. One user wrote, "Aatama therotama 4K version theatres are gonna rock." Another user added, "For my Captain #Captain_Prabhakaran Rerelease."

One Twitter user praised the songs of 'Captain Prabhakaran' and wrote, "The crowd goes wild as this legendary “Captain Prabhakaran” song hits the big screen! Nothing beats the joy of singing along with fans to classic Tamil hits. Unforgettable moments in cinema!"

About the film 'Captain Prabhakaran'

Reportedly, the film became a massive box-office hit at the time of its release in 1991. The film revolves around the story of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Prabhakaran, who is assigned to find a sandalwood smuggler named Veerabhadran around the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

It has an IMDb rating of 7.3 and is available to stream on the streaming platform Prime Video. The movie has a run-time of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

