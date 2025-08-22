Indra to Shankar Dada MBBS, highest rated movies of Chiranjeevi on IMDb On Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, let's take a look at his highest-rated movies on IMDb that you can watch on various OTT streaming platforms.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi turns 70 on Friday, August 22, 2025. The veteran actor Chiranjeevi has delivered several memorable performances over his long career so far. He made his acting debut with the film 'Punadhirallu' in 1978.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has a massive fan following, not only in Andhra Pradesh but across India and other countries too. On his 70th birthday, let's take a look at his highest-rated movies on IMDb that you can watch on various OTT streaming platforms.

5 highest rated films of Chiranjeevi

1. Gang Leader

IMDb rating - 7.9

The Telugu-language movie 'Gang Leader' was released in 1991 and has an IMDb rating of 7.9. It features Chiranjeevi, Sravanthi Chokkarapu, and Vallabaneni Janardhan in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of Rajaram, played by Chiranjeevi, who takes revenge on his elder brother's murderers and gets his family together, who were separated. The movie is available to stream on ErosNow.

2. Tagore

IMDb rating - 7.9

The action drama film 'Tagore' is directed by VV Vinayak and stars Chiranjeevi, Jyothika, Shriya Saran, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao and others in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and tells the story of a professor named Tagore. The plot continues when he joins hands with his former students and makes a group called the ACF. The film is available on various OTT streaming platforms like Prime Video, SunNXT, and Zee5.

3. Shankar Dada MBBS

IMDb rating - 7.6

The comedy-drama film 'Shankar Dada MBBS' is a remake of the Bollywood film 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The film was released in 2004 and directed by Jayanti Paranji. It features Chiranjeevi, Meka Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Girish Karnad, and Paresh Rawal in the key roles. The film was well-received by the audience at the time of its release.

4. Indra

IMDb rating - 7.5

The 2002 film 'Indra' is one of the most famous films of Chiranjeevi. His role of 'Indra Sena Reddy' was loved by the audience and critics. In this film, he played the role of a man who tries to resolve a water dispute between rival families by marrying a girl from the opposite clan. Sonali Bendre and Chiranjeevi's chemistry was loved by the viewers.

5. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

IMDb rating - 7.2

The film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' is an action epic film which is inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film has an ensemble cast including Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Nassar, Ravi Kishan and others. The film was praised by the audience and critics at the time of its release. Notably, it has 7.2 stars on IMDb and can be watched on the Prime Video streaming platform.

