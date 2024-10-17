Cannes Award-winning film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ gets Indian release date, know here

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light’ India release

After making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Payal Kapadia's highly praised film 'All We Imagine as Light' is finally scheduled to hit Indian theatres. Earlier this year, the picture received the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes picture Festival. In addition, the film garnered five nominations for the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film will be released on November 22

In a press statement published by the 'All We Imagine as Light' crew Rana Daggubati, creator of Spirit Media, expressed his excitement for the film's Indian release, saying, "We are really excited to bring this amazing film to Indian theatres. At Spirit Media, we are dedicated to telling distinctive and relevant stories to audiences across the country. Payal has created a stunning picture, and we are excited to share it with Indian fans."

'All We Imagine as Light' will have a theatrical release in major Indian cities such like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata. The film, which stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth from India.

What is All We Imagine as Light story?

The film follows Prabha, a distressed nurse who receives a surprise present from her separated husband, and Anu, a young roommate looking for intimacy with her lover. A trip to a coastal town allows them to face their desires. From Prabha's voyage of self-discovery to Anu's developing relationship, 'All We Imagine As Light' promises to be a deeply human study of love, sorrow, and happiness. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all of whom are from Kerala. Payal Kapadia wrote and directed the film.

