Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in Mahadev betting app case in Guwahati

Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in Mahadev app case

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Guwahati on Thursday. The questioning was done in connection with the marketing of illicit IPL match streaming via the Mahadev betting app. According to sources, the questioning is still going on with the actor. She travelled to Guwahati with her mother to appear before ED.

This was the second round of questioning with Tamannaah

The actress has been under investigation for her use of the Mahadev betting app for a while now and this was the second time that the actor was called by ED for questioning. In May, she was called in by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in April for allegedly pushing Indian Premier League games on the FairPlay app, which is a Mahadev subsidiary.

What is the Mahadev betting App case?

Authorities are looking into the Mahadev betting app controversy, which has attracted a lot of attention. The scam is thought to be worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore. According to reports, the Mahadev app illegally streamed IPL events without permission from Viacom 18, the cricket tournament's official broadcaster, resulting in significant revenue losses.

According to reports, Bhatia was connected to the FairPlay software, which is alleged to have cost Viacom Rs 1 crore. Her support for the app, a Mahadev subsidiary, landed her in the crosshairs. Over 38 people are involved in the Mahadev Betting App affair, which is connected to a significant financial scam.

