Can you guess Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song in an Ajay Devgn-Tabu film? Maithili Thakur has done playback singing for Bollywood in just one film so far. Read further to know everything about it.

New Delhi:

Folk singer Maithili Thakur in the news amid the rumours of her entering politics through the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. While her political debut remains unclear, her singing career and impact has been seen beyond Indian boundaries.

The 25-year-old, who is loved on Instagram and YouTube for her videos and songs has also done playback for Bollywood. Yes! You read that right, the singer, who once said that she'll never sing a song for Bollywood movie amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death scandal did lend her voice to Ajay Devgn's film.

Maithli's only Bollywood song was composed by Oscar winner

It is significant to note that Maithili's Bollywood debut song was composed by Oscar award winning composer MM Keeravani. And if you have still not guessed the song then let us tell you it is 'Kisi Roz' from the 2024 release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film directed by Neeraj Panday features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill.

Another special thing about the 'Kisi Roz' song is that, while the movie features Maithili's version, MM Keeravani also re-did the song in his own voice, which is a part of the movie's jukebox.

Watch Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song here:

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili, born in Bihar's Madhubani district, along with her two brothers, were trained by their grandfather and father in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla. She has rendered traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

In 2021, the Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded Thakur, who has training in Indian classical and folk music, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in recognition of her contributions to Bihar folk music. Because of her popularity and impact, Maithili Thakur was named the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission. Her status as a state cultural ambassador is further highlighted by her recognition.

