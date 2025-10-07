Will Maithili Thakur contest Bihar elections? Here's what 25-year-old folk singer said on her political debut Bihar Assembly elections 2025: The speculation about Maithili Thakur contesting the upcoming elections intensified after she met with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Patna:

Folk singer Maithili Thakur has expressed her desire to enter politics, stating that she would like to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from her home constituency. Thakur, who turned 25 this July, is a native of Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar.

I would like to contest...: Maithili Thakur

"I would like to contest from my home constituency... my village if given a poll ticket. I have a special connect from that place," said the folk singer, when asked about contesting in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Responding to reports of her contesting the elections on a BJP ticket, Thakur clarified that during her recent visit to Bihar, she met with Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde to discuss the state's future, but emphasised that no official announcement regarding her candidature has been made yet.

On whom she is supporting in the Bihar elections, "I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development..."

Maithili Thakur to contest from Alinagar seat in Darbhanga?

According to reports, Thakur is expected to contest the Bihar elections from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga. Her recent meeting with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, ahead of the poll date announcement, has fueled speculation about her possible candidature in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Vinod Tawde shared the photos on his X handle on Sunday. In a post, Tawde said, whose family had left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, wishes to return after witnessing the state's progress. He added that he and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai encouraged her to contribute to Bihar's development and meet the expectations of its people, extending best wishes to her.

Thakur reshared the post on her X handle and wrote: "The people who dream big for Bihar, every conversation with them reminds me of the power of vision and service. Honored and grateful from the heart."

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur was appointed as the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission, reflecting her influence and popularity. Her recognition underscores her role as a cultural ambassador for the state.

Thakur, trained in Indian classical and folk music, received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contributions to Bihar's folk music.

Maithili, born in Bihar's Madhubani district, along with her two brothers, were trained by their grandfather and father in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla. She has rendered traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

Notably, the polling for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in two phases and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the first phase would be held on November 6, the second phase will take place on November 11.

