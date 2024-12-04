Britney Spears reveals real reason behind moving to Mexico on her 43rd birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears recently celebrated her 43rd birthday on December 2, 2024. On the special occasion, she decided to move to Mexico and shared the news with her fans on her Instagram through a video. In the video, she elaborated on why she made this decision. ''It really kind of hurts my feelings, that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn't even look like me. And that's why I've moved to Mexico,'' she said in her video. She also claimed that the paparazzi have always been 'incredibly cruel' to her and that while she knows she is 'not perfect at all by any means'.

Take a look:

Britney is officially single now

On December 2, Britney Spears was officially declared legally single, marking the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari. This event comes seven months after the couple reached a divorce settlement in May. Although the divorce had already been settled earlier this year, it was on her birthday that the legal status of her singlehood was officially recognised.

The divorce was described as uncontested, meaning both Britney and Sam, who legally goes by Hesam Asghari, came to a mutual agreement regarding the division of their property and marital rights, including any support obligations.

Sam Asghari, 30, initially filed for divorce in August 2023, following a little over a year of marriage with the singer. In his public statement at the time, he expressed that he hoped the media and public would approach the matter with kindness and respect.

He added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always." Britney, who shares two children, Sean and Jayden with her previous husband Kevin Federline, spoke about the split shortly after Sam's filing.

(With ANI inputs)

