Box Office Report: Saiyaara makes good use of weekend, a look at other films' collections Saiyaara performed well at the box office over the weekend. Let us have a look at the box office collection of other films.

Several films were released in theatres on Friday. Some performed very well at the box office, while some films performed poorly. Ahaan Panday's film 'Saiyaara' broke many records at the box office. The earnings of the film 'Maalik', which was already running in theatres, decreased significantly. Let's know how Saturday was for the cinema.

Saiyaara

Ahaan Pandey's debut film 'Saiyaara' has broken many records at the box office on the first day. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend. The film has also earned well on the second day. Mohit Suri's directorial film 'Saiyaara' did a business of Rs 21 crore on the first day. On the second day, i.e. Saturday, the film has done a business of Rs 24 crore. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 45 crore so far. Anita Padda is also in an important role in this film, released on July 18.

Films directed by Mohit Suri have performed well at the box office on the first day, but in this case, 'Saiyaara' has come first. His film 'Ek Villain' is at number two, earning Rs 16.72 crore on the opening day. 'Half Girlfriend' is at number three in this case with earnings of Rs 10.27 crore.

Maalik

The earnings of Rajkummar Rao's action film 'Maalik' have slowed down a lot after a week. The film, which opened its account with Rs 3.75 crore on the opening day, did a business of Rs 21.2 crore in the first week. The film earned Rs 73 lakh on the second Friday. The film's earnings were also very low on Saturday. On this day, it did a business of only Rs 75 lakh. The total earnings of the film have become Rs 22.68 crore. Manushi Chhillar is also in an important role in this film, released on July 11.

Superman

Talking about the Hollywood film 'Superman' directed by James Gunn, this film still has a hold on the box office of India. This film, released on July 11, earned Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day. According to Pinkvilla, the film collected Rs 32.75 crore in the first week. The film earned Rs 1.65 crore on Friday. On the second Saturday, the film did a business of three crores. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 37.40 crore so far.

