Box office report: Know how much 'Saiyaara', 'Nikita Roy' and 'Tanvi The Great' collected on day 1?

From romantic dramas, horror mysteries to emotional dramas, a variety of films are currently running in the Indian theatres. The box office witnessed a clash on the third Friday of July (July 18, 2025), as Mohit Suri's romantic drama 'Saiyaara', Kussh Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' and Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' hit the silver screens together. Read further to know about their box office collections on day 1 here.

Saiyaara

Two actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, made their Bollywood debut with the romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri. The film performed well at the box office on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 20 crore across India. It had an overall 49.90% Hindi occupancy on its opening day, the highest occupancy of 66.62% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 50.85% in the evening, 46.62% in the afternoon and 35.51% in the morning shows.

Nikita Roy

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha's son Kussh Sinha made his directorial debut with the horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy', which hit the silver screens on Friday, July 18, 2025. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha failed to perform well on its first day of release. The film collected Rs 0.23 crore on its day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film revolves around the story of a sceptical author-investigator who exposes supernatural claims. Notably, the film is based on a novel.

Tanvi The Great

The emotional family drama film 'Tanvi The Great' marks the directorial debut of veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. However, the lead actress, Shubhangi Dutt, also made her Bollywood debut with this film. Talking about its box office earnings on opening day, the film, which received a standing ovation at the Cannes International Film Festival this year, couldn't manage to earn at the box office as expected. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 40 crore on its first day.

