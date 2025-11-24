Box Office Report [November 23, 2025]: Here's how much 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, De De Pyaar De 2 earned The weekend box office was rather interesting. 120 Bahadur showed strong growth, while Mastiii 4 and De De Pyaar De 2 remained steady.

New Delhi:

Weekend box office numbers are always interesting to decode. This week, too, the box office saw a mixed but eventful weekend with multiple genre of films in theatres.

From Farhan Akhtar's war film 120 Bahadur to devotional hit Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, take a look at our weekend box office report card.

120 Bahadur Day 3 box office

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur remained steady at the box office after a modest start. The film opened at Rs 2.25 crore, but jumped to Rs 3.85 crore on Day 2. The film earned around Rs 4 crore on Day 3, bringing its total to a promising Rs 10.10 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office

De De Pyaar De 2 continued its theatrical run with consistent footfall. The family entertainer earned Rs 4.50 crore on its second Sunday, taking its cumulative total to Rs 61.85 crore. The film continues to hold its own at the box office despite new Bollywood releases.

Masti 4 remains steady

Comedy franchise Masti 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi, received a lukewarm response but showed slight growth over the weekend. It opened at Rs 2.75 crore, and after fluctuating numbers, recorded Rs 3 crore on Day 3. The film's total presently stands at Rs 8.50 crore.

Here's how much Lalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate earned

Gujarati devotional drama Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate emerged as the surprise hit of the season. The film added Rs 3.4 crore on Saturday, taking its impressive total to Rs 68.7 crore. While the confirmed Sunday numbers are yet to arrive, the film is expected to touch Rs 70 crore soon. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and starring Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Mishty Kadecha and others, the film has struck a deep emotional chord with the audiences, making it one of the notable regional hits of the year.

