Box Office Report [November 22, 2025]: 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, De De Pyaar De 2's Saturday earnings Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur recorded growth on Day 2, while Mastiii 4 remained steady with matching collections. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 showed slight growth on Day 9. Read on to find out how these films performed at the box office on Saturday.

Currently, several films from different genres are running in theatres, competing for audience attention. Farhan Akhtar’s historical war drama 120 Bahadur and the comedy film Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, witnessed a box-office clash on Friday, November 21. Both films had a decent start; however, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur saw an increase in its earnings on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which has completed nine days in cinemas, recorded slight growth in its earnings on its second Saturday. Here's a look at the Saturday box-office collections of these films.

120 Bahadur shows strong growth on Day 2

Farhan Akhtar's war drama film, 120 Bahadur, is directed by Razneesh Ghai and also features Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in the key roles. The film, which opened at the box office with a collection of Rs 2.25 crore, saw growth in its earnings on the second day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi action drama earned Rs 4 crore on Day 2, bringing its total collection to Rs 6.25 crore.

Mastiii 4 holds steady at the box office

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 was released on November 21, 2025. The fourth instalment in the Masti franchise failed to impress both audiences and critics upon release. The film collected Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. On its first Saturday (Day 2), the film earned another Rs 2.75 crore, bringing its total box-office collection in India to Rs 5.50 crore. Besides the lead trio, Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, and Ruhi Singh in key roles.

De De Pyaar De 2's earnings on Day 9

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy drama film, De De Pyaar De 2, saw a growth in its box office collection on its day 9. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film collected Rs 4 crore on its ninth day. The film's total collection inches towards the Rs 60 crore mark in India. So far, De De Pyaar De 2 has collected Rs 57.35 crore at the domestic box office. Talking about its star cast, apart from Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the Bollywood film features R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

