Box Office Report [November 21, 2025]: 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4's opening day collection Bollywood films like Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur were released in theaters on November 21st. Let's find out how much these films collection on day 1.

Films like Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur and Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani's Mastiii 4 were released in theaters on Friday. Both films were expected to perform well at the box office, but both films disappointed in terms of earnings. Let's find out how much the films collected at the box office on the first day and which one came out ahead?

Along with these two Bollywood films, old release De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, is also running in theatres. Let's have a look at it's collection so far too.

120 Bahadur could not show its potential

Audiences were eagerly awaiting Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur. The film was released in theaters on November 21. The expected hype surrounding the film did not resonate at the box office on its opening day. The film collected only Rs 2.35 crore on opening day. This collection is being considered quite low for an opening day.

Mastiii 4 opens low

Mastiii 4 released in theaters on Friday. Audiences received a negative response. The film failed to perform well at the box office on its first day. Its opening day collection was Rs 2.50 crore. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.

De De Pyaar De 2 earnings declines too

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has seen a significant decline in earnings after a week. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. After a strong opening day, it had a good opening weekend. Its earnings have since declined.

After being nominated from Oscars and Emmy's Wicked's sequel Wicked: For Good also released in India on November 21. However, despite the first part performing well at the box office, Wicked: For Good opening day collection in India was disappointing. The film featuring Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande collected Rs 0.25 crore on November 21.

