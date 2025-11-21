Box Office Report [November 20, 2025]: De De Pyaar De 2, Kaantha and Haq's Thursday collection Films like De De Pyaar De 2, Kaantha and Haq are currently in theaters. Some films saw a slight increase in earnings on Thursday, while others saw a decrease. Let's find out how much these films have earned.

New Delhi:

The romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 saw a slight decline in earnings on Thursday. The South Indian film Kaantha also saw a decline. Meanwhile, Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has only managed to earn a few lakhs.

Its earnings are still far from its budget. Let's find out how much these films have earned on November 20, i.e. Thursday.

Slight decline in collections for De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, earned Rs 3.35 crore on Thursday. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore. It has earned a total of Rs 51.10 crore in seven days. The film has not recovered its budget in a week. Its budget is said to be ₹100 crore.

Kaantha's pace slows

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha collected Rs 1.40 crore on its seventh day. It had earned Rs 1.75 crore on its sixth day. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 20.65 crore. The film's budget is said to be Rs 40 crore. Within a week, the film has only recovered half its budget.

Haq earnings decline

The earnings of Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, have now dropped significantly. On its 14th day, it has collected just Rs 30 lakh. The film's total box office collection has reached Rs 18.40 crore. According to media reports, its budget was Rs 40 crore. Considering its budget, the film has not performed well at the box office.

New releases will change box office numbers

The course of these films' earnings will change even more now because several films have released on Friday. From Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Ritesh Deshmukh's Mastiii 4 has also hit theatres on November 21. Along with these Bollywood releases Hollywood film Wicked: Wicked: For Good had also released today. The Jonathan Bailey starrer is the sequel of 2024 film with the same name.

Also Read: Divya Khossla drops call recording with Mukesh Bhatt amid Savi–Jigra row