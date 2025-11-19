Box office report [November 18, 2025]: De De Pyaar De 2, Kaantha and Haq's Tuesday collection On Tuesday, several films, including De De Pyaar De 2, tried to attract audiences. While some films saw increased earnings, others experienced disappointment. Read the box office report.

The Bollywood film De De Pyaar De 2 and the South Indian film Kaantha were released simultaneously in theaters. However, by the fifth day, Kaantha's earnings had dropped significantly, while Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 was still making good collections.

Apart from these two films, Yami Gautam's Haq and Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend are also running in theatres. Let's have a look at the box office collection of all these films.

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn on the fifth day?

According to Sacnilk De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 5 crore on the fifth day, i.e. Tuesday, compared to Rs 4.25 crore on the fourth day, i.e. Monday. After a weak Monday, Ajay Devgn's film saw a jump in earnings on Tuesday. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 44 crore. According to media reports, De De Pyaar De 2, made at a cost of Rs 100 crore, has yet to recover even half its budget.

The magic of Kaantha is not working at the box office

Dulquer Salmaan is a well-known actor in South Indian cinema, and his films often perform well at the box office. However, Kaantha proved to be a weak performer in this regard. The film earned Rs 1.75 crore on its fifth day, compared to Rs 1.8 crore on Monday. The total collection so far is Rs 17.40 crore.

What were the collections of Haq and The Girlfriend?

Tuesday proved to be a good day for Yami Gautam's film Haq, with an increase in its collections. The film had earned Rs 30.5 lakh on Monday, but on Tuesday, the 12th day of its release, it collected Rs 40.5 lakh. The film's total earnings have reached Rs 17.75 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend is also currently in theaters. Its collections were low on Monday, earning just Rs 50 lakh. Its collections dropped off on Tuesday. It seems the film's run at the box office is over.

