Box office report [November 17, 2025]: Did De De Pyaar De 2 and Kaantha pass Monday test? Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 and Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha have been at the box office for four days. Let's find out how much these films earned on Monday.

De De Pyaar De 2 had a good start on opening day, but its collections have declined by the fourth day. The South Indian film Kaantha is also not doing well at the box office. Find out how these films have collected on Monday.

Haq and The Girlfriend have also been in theaters for several days. Find out how much these movies earned so far.

De De Pyaar De 2's fourth day collection

According to Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 4.25 crore on its fourth day, Monday. It had collected Rs 13.75 crore on its third day, Sunday. The film's total collections have now reached Rs 39 crore. The film had a good weekend collection but tanked on Monday.

Films often see a decline after the weekend, but Ajay Devgn's collections have seen a significant drop. Directed by Anshul Sharma, this film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaffrey, Meezan Jaffrey and R Madhavan, along with Ajay Devgn.

Kaantha weakens at the box office

Dulquer Salmaan's South Indian film Kaantha earned Rs 1.65 crore on its fourth day, compared to Rs 4.35 crore on its third day, Sunday. The film is seeing a slower collection, with its total collections now at Rs 15.50 crore.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan as Thiruchengode Kalidasa Mahadevan, the movie also features Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and Bijesh Nagesh.

Haq's collection declines

Yami Gautam’s film Haq recorded earnings of Rs 35 lakh on its 11th day of release. Although the movie witnessed a noticeable jump in collections on Sunday, the day’s revenue stood at Rs 120 lakh, reflecting a positive response from the audience over the weekend. With this, the film’s overall box office total has risen to 1,730 lakh since its release.

The Girlfriend's Monday collection

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna’s film The Girlfriend managed to collect only Rs 50 lakh on Monday, which also marked its 11th day at the box office. Despite a strong start earlier, the film’s total collection so far is Rs 1.6 lakh, indicating a more modest performance compared to expectations.

