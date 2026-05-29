Box Office Report [May 28, 2026]: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Karuppu, Drishyam 3 collections

New Delhi:

While Bollywood releases like Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do are generating decent earnings, South Indian films such as Karuppu and Drishyam 3 appear to be winning the hearts of the audience. Read on to discover how much these films earned on Thursday, i.e., May 28, 2026.

Chand Mera Dil's day 7 collection

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was making headlines even before its release; however, it has failed to create much magic at the box office. On its seventh day, the film earned Rs 2.20 crore. In comparison, it had earned Rs 1.90 crore on its sixth day. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 19.45 crore. The movie was released on May 22, 2026.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's collection

The multi-starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has been receiving a lukewarm response at the box office right from the start. On its 14th day (Thursday), the film earned Rs 1.75 crore. On Wednesday, it had collected Rs 1.20 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 41.95 crore. It is worth noting that the film was released on May 15, 2026.

Drishyam 3 leads the earnings chart

Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 3 is performing well at the box office. On its eighth day, the film earned Rs 6.50 crore. On its seventh day, it had earned Rs 6.65 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 81.80 crore. The movie was released on May 21, 2026.

Karuppu continues its strong run

The film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has been making waves at the box office right from its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.95 crore on its 14th day. Meanwhile, its total collection has reached Rs 168.15 crore. Notably, the film was released on May 14, 2026.

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