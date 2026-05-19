Box Office Report [May 18, 2026]: Karuppu, Raja Shivaji, Krishnavataram, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and others

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, failed to stand the test of Monday; the film witnessed a substantial drop in its collections. Discover how much Aakhri Sawal and the action film Karuppu earned on Monday. Additionally, find out how much Krishnavataram Part 1 and Raja Shivaji managed to add to their coffers on Monday.

Read the full box office report of May 19, 2026.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned Rs 7.75 crore on its third day of release. However, on Monday, the film collected just Rs 3.25 crore. Consequently, the film's collections dropped by approximately 50 percent on Monday. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 20.75 crore. In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann Khurrana stars alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Aakhri Sawal

On its third day of release, Sunday, Sanjay Dutt’s film Aakhri Sawal earned Rs 80 lakh. However, on Monday, its fourth day of release, it earned only Rs 21 lakh. The film's total collection to date stands at Rs 2.16 crore. The film has failed to impress the audience.

Karuppu

Suriya’s South Indian film Karuppu earned Rs 14.30 crore on its fourth day of release, compared to the Rs 28.35 crore it earned on its third day. Karuppu has amassed a total collection of Rs 82.30 crore so far. The film is expected to join the coveted Rs 100-crore club very soon.

Krishnavataram Part 1

Krishnavataram Part 1 earned Rs 73 lakh on its 12th day of release, whereas it had earned Rs 3.20 crore on its 11th day. Its total earnings to date now stand at Rs 20.95 crore. The film's story is based on the life of Lord Krishna.

Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, earned Rs 1.15 crore on its 18th day of release, whereas it had earned Rs 3.45 crore on its 17th day. To date, the film has garnered a total of Rs 85.71 crore. This Marathi film has also been released in Hindi.

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