Box Office Report: Know Jaat's Sunday collection, Good Bad Ugly also maintains stronghold Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat is moving at a fast pace at the box office. At the same time, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly also made a great collection on the fourth day.

There is a great atmosphere in the cinemas these days. Every film is putting in all its efforts to win the hearts of the audience. On Sunday, some films rocked the box office while some failed to increase their pace. Despite several releases like Bazooka, Jack, Sikandar and The Diplomat; Sunny Deol's Jaat and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly have been maintaining a stronghold at the ticket counters. Read further to know how much these films earned on Sunday.

Jaat made tremendous earnings on Sunday

Sunny Deol's desi style in Jaat is being liked by the audience. On Sunday, this film earned a great amount of Rs 14 crore. Now its total collection has become Rs 40.25 crore. This film with a budget of Rs 100 crore had collected Rs 9.5 crore on the first day, Rs 7 crore on the second day and Rs 10 crore on the third day.

Sunny's angry style and strong story have been successful in pulling people to the theatres. This pace of Jaat is good news for its makers. Sunday's earnings show that the audience likes this film. If this enthusiasm continues for the next few days, then Jaat will not only recover its cost but can also touch a strong figure at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly continues to be a hit

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly made a strong collection of Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday. With this, its total collection reached Rs 84.5 crore. The film, made with a huge budget of 190 crores, earned 28.5 crores on the first day, 13.5 crores on the second day and 18.5 crores on the third day. Ajith's stylish action and the thrill of the story succeeded in keeping the audiences glued to the theatres. Although it still has to work hard to cross the budget amount, Sunday's performance shows that the film still has a hold at the box office.

Also Read: 90's most expensive film featuring Amitabh Bachchan flopped at box office ending actress's career