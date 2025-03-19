Box Office Report: John Abraham's The Diplomat gave competition to Vicky Kaushal Chhaava on Tuesday? Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is giving John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' a tough time. Let's know how both the films performed on Tuesday.

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' is not only still running in theatres even after a month, but is also minting a lot of money at the ticket window. On the other hand, John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' which was released on March 14, on the occasion of Holi and is running at a slow pace box office. Let's know how much business both the films did yesterday i.e. on Tuesday.

'The Diplomat' is running at a slow pace

Talking about John Abraham's film, it had a very slow start at the box office. Though the story and direction of this film are being praised a lot, despite this the film is lagging behind in drawing the audience to the theatres. The film 'The Diplomat' is based on a true incident. It is directed by Shivam Nair.

John's film earned this much

'The Diplomat' seems to be losing its charm to 'Chhaava'. The film started with a collection of four crore rupees on the opening day. On Monday, the fourth day, the film earned Rs 1.5 crore. On the fifth day, Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore. Its total earnings have become Rs 16.20 crore. According to reports, the budget of this film is said to be around Rs 20 crore.

'Chhaava' continues to shine in the fifth week too

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has registered many records in terms of earnings. Even now its pace is not slowing down. A large number of viewers are turning to theatres to watch this film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The period drama collected Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, the 32nd day. Talking about earnings, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore yesterday on the 33rd day. The total earnings of the film have now reached Rs 567.80 crore in India.

