Box Office Report: How much Bhool Chook Maaf, Kesari Veer and Mission: Impossible 8 earn on Sunday? These days, films of different genres are competing at the box office. From 'Bhool Chook Maaf' to 'Mission Impossible 8', let us tell you how these films have performed so far.

These days, several films are running in theatres. While Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' has kept its hold at the box office, the first weekend for Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film 'Bhool Chook Maaf' was good. Apart from Bollywood films, Tom Cruise' much anticipated film Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is also rocking the Indian box office. Let's know how much each film collected on Sunday.

Bhool Chook Maaf

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film 'Bhool Chook Maaf' benefited on the weekend and Sunday, the film did the highest business of 11.25 crores. This film earned 7 crores on the first day and 9.5 crores on the second day. In this way, the film 'Bhool Chook Maaf', which was released on May 23, has collected a total of 27.75 crores till now.

Kesari Veer

Sooraj Pancholi and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's film Kesari Veer has already lost its first weekend. The film has done a business of only 32 lakhs on the third day, i.e. Sunday, which is very less compared to other films. The film has earned a total of only 88 lakhs till now. That means the film could not earn even 1 crore till the first weekend.

Raid 2

It has been a long time since Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Raid 2' was released in theatres. This film, which was released on May 1, has crossed the mark of 2 crore 40 lakhs on its 25th day as well. That means the film has done a business of 162.10 crores till now.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning

The Hollywood film 'Mission: Impossible 8' hit the Indian theatres on May 17. This film has also performed well at the box office so far. Fans are crazy about Tom Cruise. The film has collected 7 crores on its second Sunday as well, i.e. the film has earned a total of 72.30 crores so far.

Kapkapiii

Shreyas Talpade's film 'Kapkapiii' has also been released this week. This film has earned Rs 38 lakh on its third day, i.e. Sunday, due to which its total figure has reached 92 lakhs so far.

Lolo and Stitch

This Hollywood film also hit the Indian box office. This film has collected a total of 3.3 crores so far. This film was also released on May 23.

