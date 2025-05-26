Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepika Padukone to Suhana Khan, a look at Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' cast There is tremendous hype among the fans about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie King. The reason for this is also the huge star cast of the film.

In the past few months, several actors have joined Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'King'. With this, Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film has now become a multi-starrer movie. Shah Rukh will be seen working on the big screen for the first time with his daughter. Apart from this, there are many such celebs with whom King Khan will be seen rocking the silver screen again. Let's have a look at the star cast of this anticipated upcoming film.

Complete star cast of King

Director Siddharth, who gave an all-time blockbuster film like Pathaan, is directing 'King'. There is tremendous hype among the fans about this movie of Shah Rukh Khan, the main reason for which is the debut of his daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen. Not only this, the huge star cast of 'King' has also become a big reason for its discussion, which, according to reports, is as follows:

Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan

Deepika Padukone

Jaideep Ahlawat

Arshad Warsi

Saurabh Shukla

Jackie Shroff

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhay Verma

Raghav Juyal

Rani Mukerji

Anil Kapoor

However, some of these names are yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. Let us tell you that Saurabh Shukla has confirmed his entry in King through a social media post. Moreover, most of these actors could even have a special appearance or a cameo in the film.

When will King be released?

According to media reports, the shooting schedule for the first half of King started on May 20, during which Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted. This is going to be an action-packed film, which is expected to create a stir from theatres to the box office. However, no concrete information has been revealed about its official release date yet. But it is believed that this film can be released in theatres in 2026. It is known that Shah Rukh Khan, who made a comeback in 2023 through three back-to-back successful movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, will now be seen directly in 'King', after three years.

