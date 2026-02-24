Box Office Report [February 24, 2026]: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi's Tuesday collection

New Delhi:

Indian film director, producer, and writer Anubhav Sinha is known for his powerful socio-political films. He made his directorial debut with Tum Bin and has also directed social media films like Mulk, article 15 and Thappad. He is currently in the news for his film Assi, a courtroom drama. Today marks five days since its release.

On the other hand, director Ravi Udyawar's Do Deewane Seher Mein has also completed 5 days in theatres after competing with Vishal Bharadwaj's O'Romeo. So, let's see how much these films minted at the box office.

Box office collection of Assi so far

On the first day, the film earned Rs 1 crore.

On the second day, the film benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 1.6 crore on Saturday.

On the third day, Sunday, the film grossed Rs 1.6 crore.

On the fourth day, the film earned Rs 70 lakh on its first Monday.

On the fifth day, Assi earned Rs 55 lakh (at the time of writing).

Anubhav Sinha's film Assi has grossed a total of Rs 5.45 crore at the box office so far. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films.

O'Romeo's box office collection

O Romeo will soon complete its second week of release. According to Sacnilk, O'Romeo's 12th-day box office collection was estimated at Rs 1.80 crore, higher than Monday's. Based on data released by the makers, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo's net collection in 11 days was around Rs 62 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, opened at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. On February 24, the film earned Rs 44 lakh (at the time of writing). In 5 days, the Bollywood film has minted Rs 5.24 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Report [February 23, 2026]: How much did Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi earn on Day 3?