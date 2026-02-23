Box Office Report [February 23, 2026]: How much did Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi earn on Day 3?

New Delhi:

The box office saw a mixed but steady weekend, with smaller films trying to find their space amid bigger titles. The numbers also suggested a familiar pattern. There was a jump on Saturday, followed by a slight dip on Sunday, which is quite typical for a film's weekend box office collection.

While the overall totals are not massive, there is some consistency in how these films performed over the first few days. Take a look at Sunday's box office collection for Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi and O Romeo.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Day 3 box office collection

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, opened at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. It saw a decent rise on Saturday with Rs 1.5 crore, marking a 20 percent jump. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 1.31 crore, taking its three-day total to Rs 4.06 crore.

How much did Assi earn on Day 3?

Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti's Assi had a slightly lower start with Rs 1 crore on Friday but picked up well on Saturday with Rs 1.6 crore, showing a strong 60 percent growth. On Sunday, it earned Rs 1.37 crore. This brought its total to Rs 3.97 crore after three days.

O Romeo Day 10 box office

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo started strong with Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, followed by a big jump to Rs 12.65 crore on Saturday. In the second week, Vishal Bhardwaj's film earned Rs 2.15 crore on Friday and saw a jump again on Saturday with Rs 3.4 crore. Sunday brought in Rs 3.25 crore. The film’s total stands at Rs 55.90 crore so far.

