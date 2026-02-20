Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant lead slice-of-life love story set in a filtered world

Movie Name: Do Deewane Seher Mein

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Genre: Romantic drama

The rush of a metropolis, with its towering buildings and glossy lifestyle, often hides stories that are simple yet deeply personal. Do Deewane Seher Mein, which arrived in theatres today, tries to celebrate that simplicity. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film looks at relationships in today’s Instagram-filtered world without any pretence. Still, despite its strengths and sensitive performances, the film tends to lose its grip in parts.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Story

The story revolves around two young individuals living in a busy city like Mumbai, Roshni Srivastava (Mrunal Thakur) and Shashank Sharma (Siddhant Chaturvedi). It is a millennial love story that eschews grand romantic notions, instead focusing on the insecurities that many young people face today. Shashank works in a successful corporate company but carries a deep hesitation within him. He struggles with pronouncing certain sounds, which may seem minor, but in a competitive corporate space where communication matters, it slowly eats away at his confidence.

On the other hand, Roshni works at a well-known media agency. She is modern and independent but carries a deep complex about her looks. She tends to hide herself from the world, fearing she may not be accepted for who she is. Both their families are pushing them towards marriage, but they keep delaying the decision. Their fear is less about a partner and more about themselves. They believe that if they cannot accept themselves, how can someone else love them? The film builds on how these two imperfect individuals meet and gradually realise that real connection begins with self-acceptance.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Performances

The strongest aspect of the film is its lead performances. Siddhant Chaturvedi brings a quiet maturity to the role of Shashank. He does not turn the character’s speech issue into a caricature or a joke. Instead, he presents it as a vulnerability that draws empathy. His body language, the slight hesitation before speaking, and the pauses all reflect depth in his performance. Siddhant shows that he can move beyond aggressive roles and convincingly portray a restrained, sensitive character.

Mrunal Thakur once again proves her acting strength. As Roshni, she captures the contrast between a working woman’s outward confidence and inner struggle with care. Her eyes do much of the talking, especially in scenes where words are few. They convey Roshni’s pain and insecurity with ease. The chemistry between Siddhant and Mrunal feels organic. Their romance does not feel rushed but grows gradually, like a slow, evolving comfort between two strangers.

Sandeepa Dhar has a brief role but leaves an impression with her presence. Ila Arun, with her experience, brings warmth to the story, something often missing in urban narratives. Her scenes add a sense of emotional grounding and family depth.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Direction and technical aspects

Director Ravi Udyawar does not treat Mumbai as just a backdrop, but as a character in itself. The film opens with the chaos of local trains, traffic and narrow lanes, capturing a city where everyone seems to be running a race. The vision is clear, showing how the city often pushes people to change or hide their identity. The direction leans towards realism, balancing the softness of classic romance with the harshness of modern reality.

The dialogues feel natural and relatable for today’s generation. As the visuals move from the chaos of Mumbai to the calm of the mountains, they reflect not just a change in setting but also the internal journey of the characters. The cinematography and background score support the mood and create a feel-good experience. This is a film that will resonate more with people living in metro cities. Those from smaller towns may find it harder to relate to the fast-paced life, but for those who have moved to cities like Mumbai or Delhi, it may feel familiar and comforting.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Where does it fall short?

Despite its sensitivity and strong performances, the film has a few drawbacks. The pacing becomes slow in several places. Especially in the second half, the story feels like it is circling the same space. In trying to deepen emotions, some scenes are stretched more than necessary, which may test the audience’s patience.

While it is a slice-of-life film, the storyline is quite predictable. Viewers can sense where it is heading. The lack of major twists or surprises becomes noticeable. Some supporting characters feel underdeveloped. With so much focus on the leads, characters like Shashank’s colleagues or Roshni’s friends are only briefly explored. Giving them more space could have added layers to the portrayal of urban loneliness.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: The final verdict

The film leaves you with a simple but important thought. Loving yourself is just as important, if not more, than loving someone else. It speaks to those who feel they are not enough or believe their flaws make them unworthy of love. It reminds us that true love does not try to fix you but accepts you as you are.

Roshni and Shashank’s story feels like a gentle pause in the middle of a chaotic city life. It may have its technical flaws and a slow pace, but its intent and message feel honest. If you are looking for something quiet, emotional and relatable, away from loud and action-heavy films, this one is worth a watch, especially for the performances by Siddhant and Mrunal.

