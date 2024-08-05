Box Office Report: 'Deadpool and Wolverine' rocks while 'Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha' and 'Ulajh' in shock

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB See the Box Office Report

New films releasing at the box office are performing really badly these days. Experts have a feeling that the charm of the cinemas has also started to fade. Apart from the Hollywood film Deadpool and Wolverine and Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD, no other release has been able to earn bumper money. Recently released Ajay Devgan and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh are in a bad state. Both films are yearning for the audience in the theatres. Let's know how these films fared on Sunday.

Ulajh

After the film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor is now seen in the film Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah. But this film seems to be failing as soon as it hits the box office. This film is yearning for the audience in the theatres. The film has collected two crore rupees on the third day. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 4.90 crore.

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Ajay Devgan and Tabu's film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has also hit the theatres along with Ulajh. This film directed by Neeraj Pandey has not been able to do wonders at the box office. Like Ulajh, this film is yearning for viewers. The film has collected Rs 2.75 crore on the third day. With this, the total earnings of the film in three days have reached Rs 6.75 crore.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Hollywood film Deadpool and Wolverine is earning a lot at the Indian box office. Indian viewers like the Hollywood superhero film a lot. The film had collected Rs 89.9 crore in the first week. According to the latest figures, the film has collected eight crore on Sunday i.e. the 10th day. With this, the total business of the film till now has reached Rs 109.65 crore.

