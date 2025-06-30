Box Office Report: Brad Pitt's F1 to Kajol's Maa, how much did these films earn on Sunday? On Sunday, Bollywood as well as South Indian films earned well at the box office. Hollywood films have also not lagged behind in terms of earnings.

New Delhi:

On Sunday, several films earned well at the box office, while there were some films whose earnings were average. Bollywood films 'Maa' and 'Sitaare Zameen Par' saw a huge jump in their earnings over the weekend, while South Indian films 'Kannappa' and 'Kuberaa' also maintained their hold on the box office. Hollywood film 'F1' also benefited from Sunday. Let's know about the earnings of these films.

Maa

Kajol's film 'Maa' has the benefit of the weekend. The film, which earned Rs 4.65 crore on the opening day, did a business of Rs 6 crore on Saturday. The film's earnings increased on Sunday. The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on this day. In this way, the film has collected Rs 17.40 crore at the box office in three days. This is Kajol's first horror film.

Kannappa

The film starring famous South Indian actor Vishnu Manchu has also benefited from the weekend. The film did a business of Rs 9.35 crore on the opening day. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.15 crore. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore at the box office. In this way, the film has earned Rs 23.25 crore in three days. Apart from Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas are also in this film.

F1

Hollywood film 'F1' was released in India on June 27. The film earned an average on the first day. The film starring Brad Pitt collected Rs 5.5 crore on the opening day at the box office. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 7.75 crore. On Sunday, the film's earnings increased further. On this day, the film collected Rs 8 crore. In this way, the film has so far earned Rs 21.25 crore. Apart from Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Coddon are also in the film. This film is a sports drama.

Sitaare Zameen Par

The film Sitaare Zameen Par starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh was released on 20 June. The film, which earned Rs 10.7 crore on the opening day, earned Rs 88.9 crore in the first week. After the first week, the film's earnings had declined, but it benefited from the weekend. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 12.6 crore, while on Sunday, the film earned Rs 14.50 crore. In this way, the film has so far collected Rs 122.65 crore.

Kuberaa

Dhanush's film Kuberaa has also maintained its hold at the box office. The film, which opened with Rs 14.75 crores, earned Rs 69 crores in the first week. The film earned an average amount on the weekend. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 2.5 crores, while on Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.2 crores. Thus, the film has earned Rs 75.7 crores till now.

