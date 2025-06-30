Paresh Rawal confirms his return to Hera Pheri 3, opens up about his equation with Akshay Kumar Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3, despite earlier announcing that he was quitting the film. He dismissed the controversy and praised the co-stars.

Weeks after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the upcoming Bollywood film Hera Pheri 3, the actor has now confirmed his return to the franchise. On a recent podcast, Paresh addressed the film's controversy and praised Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan.

Paresh Rawal talks about Hera Pheri 3

When Paresh was asked about the fuss surrounding Hera Pheri 3, he denied that there was any such controversy. 'No controversy to kuch hai. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you a lot of appreciation. You can't take things for granted. Give it to them by working hard. So my opinion was that everyone should come together, work hard. Nothing else. Now it's all sorted,' Paresh said on the podcast.

It is all resolved now: Paresh Rawal

When asked again if everything is fine now and if fans will see the trio in the film, Paresh said that earlier too, this cast was supposed to work together in the film. 'There was supposed to be one earlier as well, but it's just that we had to sort ourselves out (laughs). After all, they are all creatives, whether it's Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They have been friends for many, many, many years.'

Fans were shocked and disappointed by Paresh's sudden exit from the upcoming film earlier this year. After his ouster from the film, Akshay, who is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, filed a case against Paresh. Reports also suggested that Paresh had returned the signing amount with 15 per cent interest.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri 3 was initially scheduled to release at the mid of 2026; however, now it remains to be seen if Priyadarshan will be able to release his film at the fixed date.

