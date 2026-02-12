Box Office Collection [February 11, 2026]: Mardaani 3 nears Rs 40 cr mark, Border 2 slows on Wednesday Currently, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 and Sunny Deol's Border 2 are competing at the Indian box office alongside other releases. Here's a look at the Wednesday box office collections for both films.

New Delhi:

The Wednesday box office saw mixed results, as Rani Mukerji's crime thriller Mardaani 3 continues to struggle. Even after 13 days of its release, the film has yet to cross the Rs 40 crore mark. On Wednesday, it earned only in the single digits, competing alongside Sunny Deol's Border 2. Currently, these two films are dominating the box office, as newly released movies like Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have failed to attract audiences to theatres.

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2 also saw a drop in collections on its 20th day compared to the previous day. It earned Rs 1.75 crore on Wednesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 316 crore. Let's take a look at the detailed box office report of both films below.

Mardaani 3 Day 13 box office collection

Mardaani 3 collected Rs 1.10 crore on its second Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 39.80 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened at the box office with Rs 4 crore and saw a 56.25% increase on its second day, earning Rs 6.25 crore. Rani Mukerji's film recorded its highest single-day earnings on the first Sunday, collecting Rs 7.25 crore.

However, the total net collection of Mardaani 3 in India stands at Rs 39.80 crore. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in the lead roles.

Border 2 box office collection Day 20

Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 slowed down at the Indian box office on its 20th day. Anurag Singh's directorial, which earned Rs 2.5 crore on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its third Wednesday, February 12, 2026 (Day 20). With this, the total box office collection of Border 2 in India stands at Rs 316 crore. In terms of worldwide collections, the movie has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark, with a total of Rs 430 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Besides Sunny Deol, the spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Also Read: Box Office [February 10, 2026]: Border 2 tries to make comeback, Mardaani 3 moves towards Rs 40 crore mark