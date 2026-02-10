Box Office [February 10, 2026]: Border 2 tries to make comeback, Mardaani 3 moves towards Rs 40 crore mark Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 are currently the two Bollywood films that are earning well at the box office. Let's have a look at their collection on February 10, 2026.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's film, Mardaani 3, continues its impressive run at the box office. On the verge of completing its second week of release, Mardaani 3 has surprised everyone with its impressive earnings. The movie's business has been impressive on its 12th day. On the other hand, on its 19th day of release, Border 2 has attempted to make a comeback at the box office. Let's find out how many crores this Sunny Deol and Rani Mukerji's film earned on Tuesday.

Border 2's 19th Day collection

Director Anurag Singh's Border 2 will soon complete its third week of release. Before that, the film will strive to surpass the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, looking at Border 2's earnings on its 19th day, according to a report by Sacnilk, the film grossed an estimated Rs 2.84 crore (on the time of writing) on Tuesday, slightly higher than last Monday.

This has once again changed Border 2's earnings on a working day. With this, the film's total box office collection has now reached close to Rs 314.59 crore. However, thanks to its impressive performance, Border 2 has managed to recover its budget. Media reports estimate the total cost of this war drama to be between Rs 250-270 crore.

Mardaani 3's day 12 collection

B-town actress Rani Mukerji's film, Mardaani 3, is currently entertaining audiences in theaters. With its compelling storyline, the film has received positive feedback from critics and audiences, leading to a strong box office performance. Mardaani 3's earnings have seen a significant increase on its 12th day of release.

According to a report by Sacnilk, while Mardaani 3 earned Rs 1.2 crore last Monday, it grossed an estimated Rs 1.5 crore (at the time of writing) on Tuesday. This marked the 12th day of Mardaani 3's collections, bringing its total box office collections to nearly Rs 40 crore.

Mardaani 3 is close to recovering its budget

Media reports claim that Mardaani 3, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, has an estimated budget of over Rs 40 crore and the film has already achieved that level of box office revenue. On this basis, Mardaani 3 is now close to recovering its cost.

Also Read: Prakash Raj joins Drishyam 3 but is not replacing Akshaye Khanna | Deets Inside