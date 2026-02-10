Prakash Raj joins Drishyam 3 but is not replacing Akshaye Khanna | Deets Inside Actor Prakash Raj will once be seen locking horns with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3. Their last collaboration, Singham, was hugely praised.

New Delhi:

Recently, rumour mill were highly suggesting that Prakash Raj was dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial venture with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, Spirit. However, Prakash Raj dismissed these rumours through a social media post on Monday. Now today, on Tuesday, he shared an interesting update that he is joining Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3. This means that once again both the actors will be seen locking horns. Their Their last collaboration, Singham, was hugely entertaining.

Not replacing anyone: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj shared a post on Instagram and X on Tuesday, announcing his involvement in the film Drishyam 3. He also confirmed that he is not replacing Akshaye Khanna in the movie. For the unversed, the Dhurandhar actor left the film due to creative differences recently.

'Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I am sure you will love it.(and yes I am not replacing anyone..),' Prakash Raj wrote in the post.

Prakash Raj denies rumours of his exit from Spirit

Last Sunday, reports surfaced that Prakash Raj, following Deepika Padukone, had also stepped down from Spirit. He did so due to creative differences with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Seeing the growing rumors of his exit from Spirit, the Pan India star responded by sharing a social media post.

He urged people to stop spreading rumours from his ex-account. The actor wrote, 'I want to inform all the toxic fake news peddlers about the film Spirit. We haven't even started shooting my scenes yet, and WhatsApp factories are creating stories. Show some common sense. Live your life.'

For the unversed, Prakash Raj was last seen in Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, where he played his father. The Aanand L Rai film was a hit at the box office but was hugely criticised for its baffling plot.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh receives threatening WhatsApp voice note after Rohit Shetty house shooting incident