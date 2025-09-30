Box office collection [September 29]: Know how much Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, Lokah and Mirai earned on Monday Several films, including Jolly LLB 3, Homebound, Mirai, and others, ranging from comedies and social dramas to sci-fi action thrillers, are currently running in theatres and competing to attract audiences. Let's take a look at their Monday collections.

New Delhi:

Nowadays, both Bollywood and South Indian cinema are offering a wide range of films in theatres. From comedy dramas, social dramas, to sci-fi action thrillers, the audience has a variety of options to choose from.

While Pawan Kalyan's recently released film 'They Call Him OG' continues to perform well at the box office, other titles such as 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Mirai', and India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, 'Homebound', are struggling to make a strong mark, with average earnings. Let's take a look at how much these films collected on Monday.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection on day 11

Subhash Kapoor's courtroom comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB 3', which had a good start at the box office, has witnessed a drop in earnings during its second week. The film, which hit the big screens on September 19, 2025, is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark domestically. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film collected Rs 3 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 93.5 crore.

Homebound box office collection on Monday

Despite receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has struggled to attract audiences in cinemas. Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial opened the box office with Rs 0.3 crore and saw a decent 83.33% growth on its second day, collecting ₹0.55 crore. However, its Sunday collection was Rs 0.55 crore and on its first Monday, the film 'Homebound' minted Rs 0.23 crore. The film's total India collection stands at Rs 1.63 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra box office collection

The superhero action film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has continued to perform well at the box office despite running in theatres for more than 30 days. The Malayalam language film, which collected Rs 2 crore on its fifth Sunday, managed to earn Rs 0.85 crore on its fifth Monday. The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 147.35 crore. For the unversed, the makers of the film also announced its sequel, 'Lokah Chapter 2,' which will star Tovino Thomas in key roles.

Mirai's box office collection

Teja Sajja's sci-fi action thriller 'Mirai' had a strong start at the Indian box office, earning Rs 13 crore on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 65.1 crore in its first week and Rs 19.4 crore in its second week. On its third Monday collection, Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand's directorial earned Rs 0.75 crore, making its total collection in India to Rs 89 crore.

