Box office collection [September 28]: Jolly LLB 3, Homebound, Lokah and Mirai's Sunday earnings Sunday was a good day for South Indian and Bollywood films in terms of earnings. Let's find out how much the film collected on September 28, 2025.

New Delhi:

These days, Bollywood and South Indian films are in full swing at theatres. While 'They Call Him OG' is attracting audiences, 'Jolly LLB 3' is also making its presence felt.

India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 has also been released in theatres. However, Homebound is yearning for audiences in cinemas. Let's find out how much these films collected over the weekend.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 has once again gained momentum over the weekend. The film earned Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. The film has grossed a total of Rs 90.50 crore in 10 days. Released on September 19, the film has grossed Rs 90.50 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Previously, Jolly LLB was released in 2013. Jolly LLB 2 was released in 2017. Audiences loved both films. Jolly LLB 3 stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Gajraj Rao, Annu Kapoor, and Boman Irani.

Homebound

Social drama Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, continued its modest yet steady run. On its second day, the film collected Rs 50 lakh, improving from its Rs 30 lakh opening day. On day three, i.e Sunday, the film earned Rs 52 lakh at the box office. It's sad to see that India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 has earned only Rs 1.32 crore so far.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

The superhero drama Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra remained resilient even in its fourth week. On Saturday, it added Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 2 crore to its tally, bringing its total to over Rs 146.51 crore in India. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film has cemented its place as one of the year’s biggest South Indian successes.

