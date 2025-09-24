Box office collection [September 23, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3 grows; Mirai crosses Rs 82 cr Jolly LLB 3 shows steady growth on day 5 with Rs 65.61 cr total, Mirai crosses Rs 82 cr, Demon Slayer strong, and Lokah roars past Rs 140 cr.

Tuesday brought encouraging news for Jolly LLB 3, though several other films reported a dip in earnings. Theatres continue to screen multiple new releases like Nishaanchi and Mirai, but performance varies significantly across titles.

Amid all this, Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is still going strong, despite completing almost a month in theatres.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 5

The courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has shown steady growth since its release five days ago. On Tuesday, the film collected ₹6.61 crore, an increase from Rs 5.5 crore on Monday. Its total now stands at Rs 65.61 crore. The film has been well-received by audiences and is sustaining strong momentum.

Nishaanchi box office collection update

Director Anurag Kashyap’s Sniper, which opened on September 19, struggled to maintain numbers. The film earned Rs 0.06 crore on Tuesday, down from Rs 0.12 crore on Monday. Its five-day collection stands at Rs 1.11 crore, reflecting a muted response at the box office.

Mirai box office collection and total earnings

The Telugu film Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, has seen more consistent earnings. Released on September 11, it had a strong opening at Rs 13 crore. On Tuesday, it collected Rs 1.72 crore, slightly lower than Monday’s Rs 1.8 crore. Its cumulative total after 12 days is Rs 82.52 crore.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office performance

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle completed 12 days in theatres and continues to post solid figures. It earned Rs 0.75 crore on Tuesday, up from Rs 0.71 crore the previous day. Its total so far is Rs 63.91 crore, underscoring the growing popularity of anime films among Indian audiences.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra box office update

The Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, continues to perform strongly nearly a month after release. On Tuesday, it collected Rs 1.15 crore, compared to Rs 1.25 crore on Monday. Its 27-day total has reached an impressive Rs 140.25 crore.

