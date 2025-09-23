Box office collection [September 22, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3 drops, Mirai strong, Lokah unstoppable Box office collection September 22, 2025 brings Monday updates for Jolly LLB 3, Mirai, Lokah, Nishaanchi, and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

New Delhi:

This week saw several major films release at the box office, with audiences responding strongly to some titles while others struggled to find traction. New releases like Jolly LLB and Nishaanchi were loved for their plot and performance.

Now, let's know if these films passed their first Monday test or not. Along with these movies, old releases like Mirai and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra are also running in theatres.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Monday slowdown after strong weekend

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 opened to an enthusiastic response, collecting Rs 12 crore on its first day. The film maintained momentum over the weekend, earning Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore on Sunday. On Monday, collections dropped to Rs 5.5 crore, bringing the total to Rs 59 crore so far.

Nishaanchi box office collection: Weekend growth fades quickly

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi failed to make a significant impact. It opened with Rs 25 lakh, saw a slight increase to Rs 39 lakh on Saturday, but earnings fell to Rs 26 lakh on Sunday and Rs 13 lakh on Monday. The film’s total collection currently stands at Rs 1.03 crore.

Mirai box office collection: Enters second week with steady hold

South actor Teja Sajja’s Mirai continues to perform well in its second week. After grossing Rs 65.1 crore in its first week, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 80.75 crore. Audiences have appreciated the film’s visuals and storytelling.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle slows in week two

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer has established a solid presence at the Indian box office. Opening with Rs 12.85 crore, the film earned Rs 53.4 crore in its first week. Collections slowed in the second week, with Rs 4 crore on Sunday and Rs 85 lakh on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 63.3 crore.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra hits Rs 139 crore mark

The Malayalam thriller Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra continues its record-breaking run. The film collected Rs 4.1 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.2 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 139.05 crore. Strong performances, especially by Kalyani Priyadarshan, and a gripping storyline have helped sustain audience interest.

