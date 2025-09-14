Box Office Collection [September 13, 2025]: Mirai, Demon Slayer, Jugnuma, Baaghi 4, Lokah and more Mirai, Demon Slayer and Jugnuma released in theatres on September 12. Let's have a look at the old and new movies' box office collections.

New Delhi:

At the moment, 10 films are running in the theatres and competing at the box office. These films include movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and South. While 'Baaghi 4', 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' and 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' were already minting money, the new releases have also made their mark in two days of release.

Saturday was a great day for 'Mirai', while the Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer' is also in the competition. Apart from this, 'Ek Chatur Naar' and 'Jugnuma' have also seen an increase in earnings. Know how the films were on Saturday.

Mirai

Teja Sajja starrer 'Mirai' was released in theatres on Friday. The film made a great start on the opening day and earned Rs 13 crore. On the second day, i.e. Saturday, it earned Rs 13.5 crore. The film has earned a total of Rs 26.5 crore at the box office in two days.

Demon Slayer

The Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer' had a tremendous start in India. This film earned Rs 13 crore on the first day, while it also earned Rs 13 crore on Saturday. It has collected a total of Rs 26 crore so far.

Ek Chatur Naar

The film 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh had a very slow start. This film earned only Rs 55 lakh on the opening day. On the other hand, it earned Rs 80 lakh on Saturday. The film has earned Rs 1.35 crore in two days.

Jugnuma

The makers had high hopes for Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Jugnuma'. It has disappointed a lot. The film earned only Rs 5 lakh on the opening day. It earned Rs 8 lakh on Saturday. 'Jugnuma' has earned a total of Rs 13 lakh. Despite being the best among all the releases in theatres right now, the film is yearning for an audience.

Baaghi 4

The Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 4' was released in theatres on September 5. The film earned Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 1.35 crore on Friday. Baaghi 4 has so far earned Rs 47.25 crore at the box office. Apart from Tiger Shroff, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu are seen in this film.

The Bengal Files

It has been 10 days since Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' was released in theatres. The film earned Rs 1.11 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 60 lakh on Friday. The Bengal Files has so far earned Rs 12.96 crore at the box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Horror film 'The Conjuring Last Rites' had a great start on the opening day, earning Rs 17.5 crore. The film earned Rs 3 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 2 crore on Friday. So far, it has earned a total of Rs 72 crore in 9 days.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

Malayalam film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' is doing well in theatres. The film earned Rs 6.35 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 4.05 crore on Friday. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has so far earned Rs 112.10 crore at the box office.

Heer Express

'Heer Express' earned Rs 50 lakh on the opening day. It earned Rs 32 lakh on Saturday. Till now, 'Heer Express' has earned a total of Rs 83 lakh.

Mannu Kya Karega

If we talk about the film 'Mannu Kya Karega?', it earned 45 lakh rupees on the first day and Rs 26 lakh on the second day, i.e. Saturday. This film has earned a total of Rs 71 lakh in two days.

