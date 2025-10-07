Box Office Collection [October 6, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1, SSKTK's Monday test report Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari were released in theaters on October 2. However, the Kannada movie is way ahead of other releases and is dominating the box office. Find out the films' collections on Monday.

South Indian cinema has once again dominated the box office. Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has made such a splash within just a few days of its release that the collections of other films have paled. Be it weekends or weekdays, audiences' craze for this film continues to grow.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG are also trying their best to stay afloat at the box office, but the competition now appears to be one-sided.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 earned a whopping Rs 61.5 crore on Sunday, the fourth day of its release. The film earned Rs 55 crore on Saturday. Monday's collections on the fifth day also saw the film collect Rs 31.25 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 257.83 crore. Crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in just five days is a record in itself.

According to reports, the film's budget was approximately Rs 125 crore, meaning Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 not only recovered its budget in just a few days, but is also close to doubling its earnings.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a decent opening. The film earned Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday, while its earnings dropped to Rs 3 crore on Monday. So far, the film has collected Rs 33 crore. Audiences are liking the film's chemistry and music, but its popularity seems to be diminishing compared to Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG had a strong opening at the box office. However, its earnings seem to be slowing down. On Sunday, the film grossed Rs 4.35 crore, while on Monday, the figure dropped to Rs 1.27 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 184.07 crore. However, the makers claim that the film has entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of Pawan Kalyan's career.

Jolly LLB 3

If any Bollywood film has managed to survive at this time, it is Jolly LLB 3. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film has grossed Rs 108.65 crore in 18 days. On Monday, the film collected Rs 60 lakh. Its blend of courtroom drama and strong comedy has kept audiences captivated.

